These 21 easy, practical steps will jumpstart your faith and draw you closer to Jesus

They say that any habit good or bad can be created in as few as 21 days. If you’d like to be closer to God, why not spend the next 3 weeks taking intentional steps to grow in your faith and focus your life on Him. KCBI has outlined 21 ways to make spiritual growth a priority by focusing on the things of God.



These practical steps include:



1. Memorize a verse of Scripture.

2. Do a random act of kindness for a coworker or neighbor.

3. Fill your car or home with songs of praise and worship

4. Read a Bible passage in a version/translation you’ve never tried before.



Each day’s challenge includes one of God’s promises from the Bible to encourage you as you seek Him.



Jumpstart Your Faith!—is free to you as part of our mission to help people grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. We hope it blesses you immensely!



You don't have to wait any longer to experience the deep, rich, and growing faith you've prayed for.





Regardless as to how long you've been a Christian or even how well you may know the Bible, reading the Bible consistently can deepen your relationship with God and help you grow in your knowledge of Him. But reading through the Bible in a regular cadence, in it's entirety, can be a challenge. Whether you read a new Scripture each day or read it a week at a time, at the end of the 52 weeks, you will have read the Bible from beginning to end! Through this free weekly reading plan, you are not just following a schedule or checking off your Bible reading for that week, you are drawing closer to the Lord and experiencing true life change through the wisdom, truth, and perspective found in His Word.

Deepen Your Relationship with God

as You Read Through the Bible